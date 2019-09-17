UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Candidates Go Forward To 2nd Round Of Tunisia Presidential Election - Commission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 08:17 PM

Two Candidates Go Forward to 2nd Round of Tunisia Presidential Election - Commission

Independent candidate Kais Saied, who gained 18.4 percent, and media tycoon Nabil Karoui with 15.58 percent in the first round of Tunisia's presidential election have made it to the second round, the country's election commission said Tuesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Independent candidate Kais Saied, who gained 18.4 percent, and media tycoon Nabil Karoui with 15.58 percent in the first round of Tunisia's presidential election have made it to the second round, the country's election commission said Tuesday.

"Due to the fact that none of the candidates won an absolute majority of votes, a runoff will be organized," a spokesman for the commission said.

Related Topics

Election Election Commission Of Pakistan Tunisia Media

Recent Stories

Punjab Derby ends in a drawn

1 minute ago

Russia, China Sign Cooperation Agreement to Explor ..

3 minutes ago

24/7 opening of Torkham border to usher new era of ..

3 minutes ago

Kainat and Aliya lead PCB Blasters to thrilling on ..

20 minutes ago

Russia-Bulgaria Spy Row Not to Affect Bilateral Ti ..

9 minutes ago

President baseball federation meets federal secret ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.