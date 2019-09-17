Two Candidates Go Forward To 2nd Round Of Tunisia Presidential Election - Commission
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 08:17 PM
Independent candidate Kais Saied, who gained 18.4 percent, and media tycoon Nabil Karoui with 15.58 percent in the first round of Tunisia's presidential election have made it to the second round, the country's election commission said Tuesday
"Due to the fact that none of the candidates won an absolute majority of votes, a runoff will be organized," a spokesman for the commission said.