Two Captured UK Citizens Ask Johnson to Facilitate Their Exchange for Medvedchuk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) Two UK citizens who surrendered to Russian forces during the operation in Ukraine have turned to UK Prime Minister with a request to facilitate their exchange for detained Ukrainian opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk.

Shaun Pinner, one of those captured, said on the air of Rossiya 1 that he and Aiden Aslin, the second captured, would like to be exchanged for Medvedchuk, adding that they would be grateful for Johnson's help in this matter.

Pinner noted that he is treated well and understands what position he is in.

Aslin, in turn, added he considers it important that the UK prime minister heed the call of Medvedchuk's wife, Oksana Marchenko, to exchange them for her husband.