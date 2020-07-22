Two car bomb explosions hit Afghanistan's southern province of Helmand, resulting in injuries and fatalities both for the Afghan military and the Taliban, sources told Sputnik on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Two car bomb explosions hit Afghanistan's southern province of Helmand, resulting in injuries and fatalities both for the Afghan military and the Taliban, sources told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The first motor bomb that exploded [yesterday targeted] 601th Shahra Unit forces. Six Afghan National Army [ANA] soldiers and three policemen were injured, and three other ANA soldiers were killed," a source told Sputnik.

The office of the Helmand governor released a statement on the incident, confirming that six ANA soldiers were injured and specifying that the attack by "the enemies of Afghanistan" took place in the Greshk district.

According to the provincial governor's office, a clash, which erupted between the Taliban and the Afghan forces after the explosion, left three Taliban militants killed and several others injured.

"The second motor bomb targeted the National Directorate of Security and took place on the Helmand-Kandahar [high]way," the security sources told Sputnik.

Omar Zwak, a spokesman for the provincial governor, confirmed the incident to Sputnik and noted that the number of casualties remained uncertain.