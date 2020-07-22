UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Car Bomb Explosions Hit Afghanistan's Southern Helmand Province - Source

Muhammad Irfan 57 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 02:12 PM

Two Car Bomb Explosions Hit Afghanistan's Southern Helmand Province - Source

Two car bomb explosions hit Afghanistan's southern province of Helmand, resulting in injuries and fatalities both for the Afghan military and the Taliban, sources told Sputnik on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Two car bomb explosions hit Afghanistan's southern province of Helmand, resulting in injuries and fatalities both for the Afghan military and the Taliban, sources told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The first motor bomb that exploded [yesterday targeted] 601th Shahra Unit forces. Six Afghan National Army [ANA] soldiers and three policemen were injured, and three other ANA soldiers were killed," a source told Sputnik.

The office of the Helmand governor released a statement on the incident, confirming that six ANA soldiers were injured and specifying that the attack by "the enemies of Afghanistan" took place in the Greshk district.

According to the provincial governor's office, a clash, which erupted between the Taliban and the Afghan forces after the explosion, left three Taliban militants killed and several others injured.

"The second motor bomb targeted the National Directorate of Security and took place on the Helmand-Kandahar [high]way," the security sources told Sputnik.

Omar Zwak, a spokesman for the provincial governor, confirmed the incident to Sputnik and noted that the number of casualties remained uncertain.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Afghanistan Militants Army Governor Car

Recent Stories

ADNOC, ADQ form joint venture to catalyse UAE’s ..

24 minutes ago

Russian Prime Minister Believes in Potential of Ru ..

54 minutes ago

Sarah Khan shares her wedding pictures with fans

1 hour ago

South Korea seeks joint Moon, Mars explorations wi ..

1 hour ago

Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant to Be Launched in 2 ..

54 minutes ago

Australia's Victoria Sees Record 484 COVID-19 Case ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.