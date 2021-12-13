Two Cargo Ships Collide In Baltic Sea Off Swedish Coast, 2 People Are In Water - Reports
Mon 13th December 2021 | 11:20 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) Two cargo ships have collided in the Baltic Sea near the coast of Sweden, two people are in the water, the Nordic News online portal reported on Monday.
The incident took place in the waters between Sweden's Ystad town and Denmark's Bornholm Island.
A rescue operation has been launched, the news outlet added.