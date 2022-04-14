UrduPoint.com

Two Cargo Trains Collide In Northern China, No Reports Of Casualties - State Media

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2022 | 03:02 PM

Two cargo trains collided on a railway in northern China's Tianjin municipality, China Central Television reported on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Two cargo trains collided on a railway in northern China's Tianjin municipality, China Central Television reported on Thursday.

"At about 13:00 local time (08:00 GMT) two trains collided on a section of railway tracks in the Jizhou District of Tianjin," according to the report.

Both trains were carrying coal and there were no passengers aboard, Central Television reported. As of 15:30 local time (10:30 GMT), no casualties were reported. The incident is under investigation.

