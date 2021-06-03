UrduPoint.com
Two Cases Of Bird Flu Strains In Humans Recorded In 2021 - Russian Official

Two Cases of Bird Flu Strains in Humans Recorded in 2021 - Russian Official

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Two cases of transition of bird flu viruses to humans were recorded in 2021, Anna Popova, the head of Russia's consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"This year alone, we have 2 viruses of animal flu, in particular birds, which began to infect humans.

One of them was reported by our scientists at the Vector Center in February - this is the H5N8 virus, with which we have known for a long time ... The second case, reported this week by our Chinese colleagues, is H10N3, a person contracted bird flu," Popova said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The official said that the goal now is to "learn lessons" from the COVID-19 pandemic and get ready "so that no infection is critically dangerous for us."

