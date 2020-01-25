UrduPoint.com
Two Cases Of New Coronavirus Infection Registered In France - Health Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 12:50 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) Two cases of the new coronavirus infection have been registered France, namely in the cities of Paris and Bordeaux, Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on Friday.

"The patient [from Bordeaux] is 48 years old, he has returned from China and he has passed through Wuhan.

He consulted [doctors] about his symptoms on January 23. Since yesterday, he has been hospitalized in Bordeaux, he is held in an individual chamber," Buzyn said, as quoted by France Info.

The minister added that the infected man had contacted around 10 people upon his return to France.

As for the second infected person, less information is available. He is also held in a personal chamber in the Bichat hospital in Paris.

