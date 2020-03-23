UrduPoint.com
Two Centers Of Russia's Biomedical Agency Working On COVID-19 Medication - Head

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 04:46 PM

Two centers of the Russian Federal Biomedical Agency (FMBA) are working on medications to treat the coronavirus disease, FMBA head Veronika Skvortsova said on Monday, adding that the agency has started working in three shifts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Two centers of the Russian Federal Biomedical Agency (FMBA) are working on medications to treat the coronavirus disease, FMBA head Veronika Skvortsova said on Monday, adding that the agency has started working in three shifts.

"Moscow-based Research Center of Immunology and St. Petersburg-based Research Center of High-Purity Chemical Substances are working on it.

These two centers have assumed the responsibility for developing ... the most efficient and safe medications, which we could use on the eve of clinical manifestation or on the day of the clinical manifestation to factually eliminate the dangerous infection ... or prevent the evolution of the disease," Skvortsova told reporters.

She added that FMBA had started working in three shifts to provide tests and medication as soon as possible.

