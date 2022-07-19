Two Charged With Investor Fraud Scheme, Illegal Donations to Campaigns - US Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2022) Two people from the state of New York have been charged for orchestrating an investor fraud scheme and making illegal donations to US political campaigns, the US Justice Department said on Monday.

"(Sherry) Li and (Lianbo) Wang are alleged to have perpetrated a massive, multi-layered fraud scheme targeting foreign nationals ranging from a sham real estate investment, promised benefits for payment, the solicitation for access to US politicians, to making illegal donations for campaigns," the Justice Department said in a press release.

Li and Wang allegedly defrauded 150 investors who provided a combined $27 million for a sham real estate investment, the release said.

Moreover, Li and Wang are accused of selling access to US politicians by illegally contributing foreign money to political campaigns in their own Names and bringing foreign nationals as their guests to fundraising events, the release said.

The two charged 12 foreign nationals $93,000 each for admission to a fundraising event on June 28, 2017, with then-President Donald Trump, the release said.