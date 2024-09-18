Open Menu

Two Children Among 12 Dead In Lebanon Pager Blasts: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Two children among 12 dead in Lebanon pager blasts: minister

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Exploding pagers claimed the lives of 12 people in Lebanon, including two children, the country's health minister said Wednesday, updating the toll a day after the blasts blamed on Israel.

Hundreds of the wireless devices exploded simultaneously across Lebanon on Tuesday, hours after Israel said it was broadening the aims of the Gaza war to include its fight against Hamas ally Hezbollah.

Israel has yet to comment on the unprecedented attacks.

On Wednesday, Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said 12 people were killed and between 2,750 and 2,800 others were wounded, revising the tolls up from nine dead.

"After checking with all the hospitals", the toll was revised to "12 dead including two children", Abiad told a news conference.

The dead included a girl and a boy as well as four health workers from private hospitals in Beirut's southern suburbs, he said.

