Two Children Dead on Greek Island of Samos After Earthquake - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Two children were found dead under a collapsed wall after a big earthquake that hit the Greek Island of Samos on Friday, the ERT tv channel reported.

According to the Greek channel's correspondent, a boy and a girl were walking along a narrow street when the wall collapsed.

Rescuers pulled out the children, and the search operation is ongoing, the broadcaster reported.

The earthquake hit Samos and the Turkish province of Izmir on Friday. Greek seismologists consider it to be of 6.9 magnitude.