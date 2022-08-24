Two Children Died Trying to Cross Rio Grande Into US - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Two children died and another baby remains in critical condition after trying to cross the Rio Grande River into the United States, NBC news reported on Wednesday, citing US and Mexican officials.

A 3-year-old boy died and a 2-month-old baby was taken to a hospital after US Border Patrol pulled them from the river on Monday afternoon, the report said.

The children were a part of a group of migrants who crossed the border into the US.

In a separate incident, a 5-year-old girl died while trying to cross the Rio Grande River in an attempt to enter Texas on Monday, according to the report.