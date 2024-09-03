Open Menu

Two Children Injured In Knife Attack At Czech School

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Two children injured in knife attack at Czech school

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Czech police said two children were injured in a knife attack by a pupil at a Primary school in the western city of Domazlice on Tuesday.

Police said on X the perpetrator was detained "within several minutes" and that the two children's lives were not in jeopardy.

"A girl pupil attacked her schoolmates with a knife. Two children were injured and their parents have been informed," police said.

"Both injured children, whose lives are not threatened, are undergoing treatment just like another child who was in shock," they added.

The school said on Facebook it had cancelled classes for older children "because of an extraordinary event", while younger children stayed at the school.

The attack happened on the second day of the school year. Domazlice is near the Czech Republic's western border with Germany.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Police Facebook Threatened Germany Czech Republic Border Event

Recent Stories

TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at ..

TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation

1 hour ago
 After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand P ..

After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..

1 hour ago
 Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int ..

Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

5 hours ago
 GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working env ..

GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women

14 hours ago
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab ..

Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..

14 hours ago
 Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring eco ..

Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator

14 hours ago
 IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecti ..

IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecting Shores, Conserving wildlife

14 hours ago
 Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to ..

Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to 11 new employees of Revenue D ..

14 hours ago
 Police arrests criminal in injured condition, seiz ..

Police arrests criminal in injured condition, seized car, weapons

14 hours ago
 Qaiser urges PTI to initiate dialogue process for ..

Qaiser urges PTI to initiate dialogue process for resolving political issues

14 hours ago

More Stories From World