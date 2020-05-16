Two Children Killed, 1 Injured in Roadside Bomb Blast in C. Afghanistan - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) Two children were killed and one other minor was injured in of a roadside bomb blast in the central Afghan province of Ghazni, Wahidullah Jumazada, a spokesman for the provincial governor, told Sputnik.

"Two children were killed and another one was seriously injured in a roadside bomb blast in Sarfaraz Qala and Haji Khel areas of Ab Band district of Ghazni province late yesterday," the spokesman said on Saturday.

The news comes amid a new wave of violence in Afghanistan and the aggravation of tensions between the government and the radical Taliban movement.

Earlier this week, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani issued an order to resume the government's offensive against the Taliban following the movement's violent attacks targeting civilians.

Afghanistan has long been fighting Taliban militants, who continue to conduct attacks across the country despite reaching a peace deal with Washington earlier this year.

According to the agreement, the group and the Afghan government were set to launch intra-Afghan peace talks on March 10. However, the negotiations were delayed on numerous occasions due to disputes between Kabul and the Taliban over a prisoner swap.