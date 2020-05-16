UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Children Killed, 1 Injured In Roadside Bomb Blast In C. Afghanistan - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 02:25 PM

Two Children Killed, 1 Injured in Roadside Bomb Blast in C. Afghanistan - Authorities

Two children were killed and one other minor was injured in of a roadside bomb blast in the central Afghan province of Ghazni, Wahidullah Jumazada, a spokesman for the provincial governor, told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) Two children were killed and one other minor was injured in of a roadside bomb blast in the central Afghan province of Ghazni, Wahidullah Jumazada, a spokesman for the provincial governor, told Sputnik.

"Two children were killed and another one was seriously injured in a roadside bomb blast in Sarfaraz Qala and Haji Khel areas of Ab Band district of Ghazni province late yesterday," the spokesman said on Saturday.

The news comes amid a new wave of violence in Afghanistan and the aggravation of tensions between the government and the radical Taliban movement.

Earlier this week, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani issued an order to resume the government's offensive against the Taliban following the movement's violent attacks targeting civilians.

Afghanistan has long been fighting Taliban militants, who continue to conduct attacks across the country despite reaching a peace deal with Washington earlier this year.

According to the agreement, the group and the Afghan government were set to launch intra-Afghan peace talks on March 10. However, the negotiations were delayed on numerous occasions due to disputes between Kabul and the Taliban over a prisoner swap.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Afghanistan Kabul Militants Bomb Blast Governor Prisoner Washington Ghazni March Ashraf Ghani Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF) starts awareness ..

15 minutes ago

Pop Singer Nazia Hassan’s father dies

27 minutes ago

Railways workers union's vice chairman dies from c ..

22 minutes ago

Beaches and football as Europe relaxes virus restr ..

22 minutes ago

Dr. Akhtar Nazir posted as ECP Secy

28 minutes ago

Sukkur Police chalks security plan for Eid-ul-Fitr ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.