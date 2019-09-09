UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Children Killed In Bomb Blast In Southwestern Yemen - Source

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 03:45 PM

Two Children Killed in Bomb Blast in Southwestern Yemen - Source

Two children were killed and three other people were injured as a result of a bomb explosion in the Lahij governorate in southwestern Yemen, a local government source told Sputnik on Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Two children were killed and three other people were injured as a result of a bomb explosion in the Lahij governorate in southwestern Yemen, a local government source told Sputnik on Monday.

"The explosion occurred in Lahij's central Al Hawtah district.

It resulted in the killing of two children and injuring three other people," the source said.

The source added that the security services had dismantled another explosive device planted by unknown persons in the same area.

Yemen has been locked in a conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi rebels. A Saudi-led coalition has been conducting strikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.

Related Topics

Injured Yemen Same Lahij March 2015 Government

Recent Stories

Samiullah visits Imam Bargah Hussaini Chowk

6 minutes ago

Rich tributes paid to Karbala martyrs

6 minutes ago

Elections in Russia Were Rather Smooth, Took Place ..

6 minutes ago

Kremlin Spokesman Explains Why Putin Did Not Greet ..

6 minutes ago

Two dead, travel chaos, after powerful typhoon pum ..

16 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Tajikistani President on ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.