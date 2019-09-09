Two Children Killed in Bomb Blast in Southwestern Yemen - Source

Two children were killed and three other people were injured as a result of a bomb explosion in the Lahij governorate in southwestern Yemen, a local government source told Sputnik on Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Two children were killed and three other people were injured as a result of a bomb explosion in the Lahij governorate in southwestern Yemen, a local government source told Sputnik on Monday.

"The explosion occurred in Lahij's central Al Hawtah district.

It resulted in the killing of two children and injuring three other people," the source said.

The source added that the security services had dismantled another explosive device planted by unknown persons in the same area.

Yemen has been locked in a conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi rebels. A Saudi-led coalition has been conducting strikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.