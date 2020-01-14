Two Children Killed in Bomb Blasts in Northern Afghanistan - Local Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Two children were killed in bomb explosions in Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of the Balkh province in northern Afghanistan, spokesman for the provincial governor Adel Shah Adel said on Tuesday.

According to the TOLOnews broadcaster, the blasts took place one after another on Tuesday morning near the regional hospital in Mazar-e-Sharif.

"Two children - one 14-year-old and one 10-year-old - were killed in the blasts, and eight others, including a police officer, were wounded," Adel said, as quoted by the broadcaster.

According to the Balkh police chief, an improvised explosive device went off.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blasts so far.