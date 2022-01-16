Two Children Killed in Explosion Near Afghan Capital Kabul - Eyewitness

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2022) Two children were killed and several civilians sustained injuries in a bomb blast in the outskirts of Afghanistan's capital of Kabul, an eyewitness told Sputnik on Sunday.

According to the source, a bomb exploded in a car belonging to the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorism) in the Bagrami District in the central part of Kabul Province.

"The bomb exploded ...

around 12:00 local time (07:30 GMT), killed two children and injured several civilians," the eyewitness said.

Since taking power in the country, the Taliban has been battling the local chapter of the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia), which is believed to be behind the majority of terrorist attacks and bomb explosions in Afghanistan. According to the Taliban, the IS presence in the country is small and the movement has been working to eradicate the group.