Two Children Killed In Houthi Mortar Attack In Al Hudaydah - Yemeni Forces

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 08:44 PM

Two children were killed and two others were injured as a result of a mortar attack launched by the Houthi rebel movement in the western Yemeni province of Al Hudaydah, the Yemeni joint armed forces linked to the legitimate government said on Tuesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Two children were killed and two others were injured as a result of a mortar attack launched by the Houthi rebel movement in the western Yemeni province of Al Hudaydah, the Yemeni joint armed forces linked to the legitimate government said on Tuesday.

"The Houthis launched a mortar attack on residential neighborhoods in the area, east of the Hays town [in southeastern Al Hudaydah], that killed two children and injured two others," a media center of the Giant Brigades militia, which is a part of Yemen's joint forces, said.

Civilians rushed to the incident site to help transfer the victims to the forces' medical post for receiving treatment and first aid, the center added.

The military considers the attack as "one of continuing crimes" conducted by the movement against the civilian population.

For over five years, Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebel movement.

