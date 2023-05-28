Two Children Killed in Mine Blast in Northern Yemen - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2023) Two children were killed when a mine was planted by the Houthi rebels (Ansar Allah movement) in northern Yemen, local media report.

The mine exploded west of the province of Al Jawf, Belqees tv reported on Saturday citing sources.

The explosion resulted in the death of two children. Their parents and the third child were injured.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces and the Houthi rebels since 2014. The situation was exacerbated in March 2015, when the Saudi-led coalition, working in cooperation with the internationally-recognized Yemeni government, began conducting air, land and sea operations against the Houthis. The latter have retaliated by attacking Saudi forces and firing missiles into Saudi Arabia.