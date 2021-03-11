UrduPoint.com
Two Children Killed In Tunisia Landmine Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 11:26 PM

Two children were killed and a woman wounded in a landmine blast Thursday in a mountainous region of western Tunisia known as a base for jihadists, the government said

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Two children were killed and a woman wounded in a landmine blast Thursday in a mountainous region of western Tunisia known as a base for jihadists, the government said.

The explosion occurred on Mount Salloum, in a military zone in the marginalised region of Kasserine that borders Algeria.

The casualties were rushed to hospital where the children died soon after their arrival, the defence ministry said in a statement.

