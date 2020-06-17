Two Children Killed, One Injured in Bomb Blast in Eastern Afghanistan - Officials

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Three people, including two children, killed and one child injured in a bomb explosion in the eastern Afghan province of Paktia, Abdullah Hasrat, the spokesman for the provincial governor, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

According to the official, the bomb, which was planted by the Taliban, exploded on a highway in the Suraki area of Zurmat district, killing a mother and her two young children ” 10-year-old Maryam and one and a half year old Marwa Jan ” and injuring her three-month-old son Fazal Ahmad, who is currently receiving treatment at the Paktia Regional Hospital.

The incident took place as the family was returning to their home after attending a relative's wedding, Hasrat added.

The spokesman noted that the Zurmat massacre was carried out by the Taliban at a time when the Afghan government was releasing thousands of the group's prisoners in various parts of the country, including Paktia, to pave the way for the peace process.

Violence in Afghanistan renewed after the truce between the government and the Taliban movement, timed with the Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday, expired in late May.