Two Chinese citizens killed in traffic accident in Australia: Consulate General

MELBOURNE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Two Chinese nationals were killed and three others injured in a traffic accident on the Great Ocean Road, a popular tourist attraction in Australia, the Chinese Consulate General in Melbourne said on Friday.

After the accident took place on Tuesday, the Chinese Consulate General immediately activated its emergency response mechanism and verified the situation with police in the state of Victoria as soon as possible.

At the same time, the consulate general contacted the families concerned quickly and assisted them in communicating with the hospital and the police.

At present, the consulate general is continuously following the development of the accident and making every effort to properly handle relevant follow-up matters.

The consulate general warned that traffic risks can not be ignored in Australia as the roads in Victoria are winding and some sections of them are not in good condition. In addition, driving habits and traffic rules in the country are quite different from those in China.

The Chinese diplomatic mission advised that first-time Chinese tourists to Australia should avoid driving by themselves.