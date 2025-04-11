Two Chinese parks added to list of UNESCO Global Geoparks

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The National Forestry and Grassland Administration announced on Friday that two geoparks in China, one in northwest China's Qinghai Province and another in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, have been granted the title of UNESCO Global Geopark.

With these new additions, China now boasts 49 UNESCO Global Geoparks, more than any other countries in the world.

Located in northwest China's Qinghai, the Kanbula National Geopark spans roughly 3,149 square kilometers. Its striking Danxia landforms, towering peaks, hidden caves, and emerald lakes make it a prime location for geoscientific research and public science education.

In southwest China's Chongqing, the Yunyang Geopark covers approximately 1,124 square kilometers and is renowned for its rich dinosaur fossils and dramatic karst landforms. The fossils found here are of global scientific importance, as they help fill a significant knowledge gap in the evolution of dinosaurs during the middle Jurassic period, especially the early part of the period.

China has been actively working to protect its geological heritage and natural landscapes and develop protection and utilization models that integrate local characteristics. These efforts have garnered international recognition for the country.