Two Chinese Patrol Ships Enter Japan Territorial Waters Near Senkaku Islands - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Two Chinese patrol ships entered on Monday Japan's territorial waters near the disputed Senkaku Islands, known as the Diaoyu Islands in China, Japanese media reported.

According to NHK broadcaster, the ships were first spotted in the contiguous zone, before having entered what Japan claims to be their own territory near the islands. It is reported that the patrol ships attempted to approach a Japanese fishing boat.

Response task force has been established by the Prime Minister's office.

Both Japan and China have extended territorial claims over the Senkaku Islands.

Japan insists on its sovereignty over the islands, effective since 1895, while China points to the 1783 and 1785 Japanese maps designating the islands as Chinese territory.

After World War II, the Senkaku Islands went under the control of the United States and were later passed on to Japan, in 1972. Japan believes that China's sovereignty claims over the islands follow the discovery of valuable minerals in their shelf water in the 1970s. The territorial dispute escalated in 2012, when the Japanese government purchased three of the five islands from the private owner.