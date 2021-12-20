UrduPoint.com

Two Chinese Patrol Ships Enter Japan Territorial Waters Near Senkaku Islands - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 10:50 AM

Two Chinese Patrol Ships Enter Japan Territorial Waters Near Senkaku Islands - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Two Chinese patrol ships entered on Monday Japan's territorial waters near the disputed Senkaku Islands, known as the Diaoyu Islands in China, Japanese media reported.

According to NHK broadcaster, the ships were first spotted in the contiguous zone, before having entered what Japan claims to be their own territory near the islands. It is reported that the patrol ships attempted to approach a Japanese fishing boat.

Response task force has been established by the Prime Minister's office.

Both Japan and China have extended territorial claims over the Senkaku Islands.

Japan insists on its sovereignty over the islands, effective since 1895, while China points to the 1783 and 1785 Japanese maps designating the islands as Chinese territory.

After World War II, the Senkaku Islands went under the control of the United States and were later passed on to Japan, in 1972. Japan believes that China's sovereignty claims over the islands follow the discovery of valuable minerals in their shelf water in the 1970s. The territorial dispute escalated in 2012, when the Japanese government purchased three of the five islands from the private owner.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Water China Japan United States World War Media From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th December 2021

3 hours ago
 Records continue to be broken in Abu Dhabi&#039;s ..

Records continue to be broken in Abu Dhabi&#039;s FINA World Swimming Championsh ..

9 hours ago
 UAE bag two silver medals at Asian Karate Champion ..

UAE bag two silver medals at Asian Karate Championships 2021 in Kazakhstan

9 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Dubai ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Dubai’s Response and Readiness te ..

11 hours ago
 RTA, Careem celebrate one million bike trips

RTA, Careem celebrate one million bike trips

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.