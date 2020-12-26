UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Chinese Ships Enter Japan's Territorial Waters Near Disputed Senkaku Islands - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 seconds ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

Two Chinese Ships Enter Japan's Territorial Waters Near Disputed Senkaku Islands - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) Two Chinese ships have entered Japan's territorial waters near the disputed Senkaku Islands, the NHK broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing Japan's security service.

According to the Japanese media outlet, the incident occurred at 16:00 p.m. (07:00 GMT), with the Japanese Coast Guard Service urging the violators to leave the country's territorial waters.

On Wednesday, Tokyo expressed protest over a similar violation.

This year, Japan has registered 24 cases of Chinese ships' violation of its sea border. In mid-October, China's vessels entered Japan's territorial waters and left them only 50 hours later, marking a new record of the length of stay in the area.

The previous record was hit in July, when Chinese ships drifted in Japan's territorial sea for 39 hours.

The islands in question, known in China as the Diaoyudao islands, have long been an object of territorial disputes between China and Japan. Tokyo maintains it has had sovereignty over them since 1895 and Beijing claims that the islands are marked as a Chinese territory on Japanese maps circa 1783 and 1785. Following World War II, the islands were controlled by the United States and handed over to Japan in 1972. China believes Japan has illegally seized them.

Related Topics

Protest China Beijing Tokyo Japan United States July Border World War Media P

Recent Stories

Shaheed Malik Osama Tahir Memorial Table Tennis Ch ..

18 minutes ago

CM Murad Ali Shah visits Bhutto family graveyard i ..

18 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

18 minutes ago

Man killed in truck-bike collision in sargodha

20 minutes ago

Seven booked for power theft in sargodha

20 minutes ago

Britain and EU release full text of post-Brexit tr ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.