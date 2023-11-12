Open Menu

Two Chinese Sports Films Awarded Guirlande D'Honneur At 2023 FICTS Fest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2023 | 12:30 PM

MILAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) China's sports films "Beijing 2022" and "Me and My Winter Games" won the top prize Guirlande d'Honneur here on Saturday at the 2023 Milano International Sport Movies & tv Festival.

17 films and videos from China were selected into the 2023 edition of the festival hosted by the International Sport Movies TV Federation (FICTS), among which two won Guirlande d'Honneur while five others were nominated in different sections.

"Beijing 2022", the official film of the Beijing Winter Olympics, was awarded Guirlande d'Honneur in "Olympic and Paralympic Spirit-Olympic Storytellers" section.

The film captures the details of how the stakeholders participated, served, and dedicated themselves to the Games, showcases the tremendous efforts, dedication, and perseverance of the Olympic family and athletes, and tells stories of how people overcame the difficulties to host the event against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Me and My Winter Games", the only authorized animated film for the Beijing Winter Olympics, claimed the top award in "Movies" section.

The film brings together many Chinese cartoon characters and the mascots of the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, Bing Dwen Dwen and Shuey Rhon Rhon.

More than 30 well-known cartoon characters of generations gather to perform a multi-chapter story about unity, dreams and courage.

"I'm so happy that our movie won the prize. It's a great honor and encouragement for 1,300 cartoonists participating in the film production. We're so proud that China's cartoon figures meet their fans overseas. It proves that the Chinese cartoon film makers are so excellent," said Wang Zheng, director of "Me and My Winter Games".

"Beneath the Surface (of Ice)", "Crazy Chinese Country Football", "Ping Pong: The Triumph", "One Fan Wants to See Himself Running" and "Twinkling Eyes on the Ice" were nominated in different sections at the festival

