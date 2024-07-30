Two Chinese swimmers cleared after positive tests in 2022 - report

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Two Chinese swimmers, including one scheduled to compete at the Paris Olympics, tested positive in a doping control in 2022 but were cleared by Chinese authorities, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing anonymous sources.

The latest report follows a major dispute in the sport around the case of 23 Chinese swimmers who tested positive for trimetazidine (TMZ) at a domestic competition in late 2020 and early 2021 ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. They were also cleared with food contamination given as the explanation.

The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has accused the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) of a cover-up in an increasingly bitter dispute.

WADA has claimed that USADA's criticism is politically motivated.