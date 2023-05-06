Two Chinese traditional medicines complete clinical trials in Pakistan

The clinical trials of two traditional Chinese medicines, Houtou Jianweiling tablets and Fuke qianjin capsules have been completed in Pakistan, according to the results announced by a Pakistani clinical research body. In this regard, the test conclusion report of the randomized double-blind human clinical trials was presented at a ceremony held at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), China Economic Net reported on Saturday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ):The clinical trials of two traditional Chinese medicines, Houtou Jianweiling tablets and Fuke qianjin capsules have been completed in Pakistan, according to the results announced by a Pakistani clinical research body. In this regard, the test conclusion report of the randomized double-blind human clinical trials was presented at a ceremony held at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), China Economic Net reported on Saturday.

The two clinical trials were conducted by the International Joint Laboratory of Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ethnic Medicine of Hunan University of Chinese Medicine (HUCM) and Sino-Pakistan TCM Clinic Research Center of ICCBS in Karachi.

This is another breakthrough after HUCM promoted Yinhuang Qingfei Capsule to become the first Chinese patent medicine entering Pakistan in 2019.

A delegation of 16 Chinese researchers and industrialists from central China's Hunan Province visited Pakistan and participated in the event. They also participated in the dialogue for collaboration in the fields of traditional medicine, biotechnology and public health between China and members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Dai Aiguo, President of HUCM, said that the acceptance of Chinese medicine in Pakistan is increasing, and the cooperation between the two countries’ traditional medicines is gaining momentum.

"In future, the two sides will carry out exchange and cooperation in a greater scope, wider field and deeper level", Dai said.

During the visit to the University of Karachi, the HUCM and ICCBS discussed and exchanged views on the construction of Sino-Pakistan TCM Research Center, the Atta-ur-Rahman Academician Workstation and three other platforms.

The two sides showed interest in cooperation and signed a cooperation framework agreement.

"China and Pakistan have vast scope for cooperation in TCM. The successful trial of these two medicines in Pakistan marks a new achievement of HUCM's International Joint Laboratory. It also a remarkable step that will promote cooperation in TCM between China and Pakistan," Dai said.

The visit marked a new round of ten-year engagement since HUCM and ICCBS signed a cooperation agreement in 2013. Fruitful results have been achieved in scientific research, academic exchanges and personnel training between the two sides. More enterprises, experts and scholars will be engaged in this field in the future, according to HUCM.