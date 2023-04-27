Two Chinese Warships Depart to Singapore to Participate in Joint Drills - Army

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Two warships of the Chinese navy have departed to Singapore to participate in the Exercise Cooperation 2023 joint maritime exercise, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) said on Thursday.

The military specified that China's South Sea Fleet had dispatched the Yulin guided-missile frigate and the Chibi minesweeper hunter for participation in the drills.

The China-Singapore Exercise Cooperation 2023 exercise will take place from late April to early May, the Chinese Defense Ministry said earlier this week, without specifying the exact venue. The Chinese warships are also expected to take part in the International Maritime Defense Exhibition Asia in Singapore.