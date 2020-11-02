UrduPoint.com
Two Churches In Canada Go Up In Flames Under 'Suspicious' Circumstances - Reports

Mon 02nd November 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Two churches in the same area in Canada's Ontario province went up in flames overnight under "suspicious" circumstances, media reported.

According to national public broadcaster CBC, local emergency crews responded to a fire in the South Caradoc United Church shortly after midnight on Sunday. Another fire was reported hours later some six miles away at the St. Andrew's Anglican Church.

"We're still in the preliminary stages of both investigations, so we are following up on all leads, but obviously it is very suspicious that two churches caught on fire in close proximity around the same time," regional police representative, Constable Kevin Howe was quoted as saying by CBC.

No injuries were reported in the incidents, but the St. Andrews Church was deemed completely lost in the fire. The Fire Marshal's office has launched a probe into the incidents.

