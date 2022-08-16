SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Two civilians have been injured after the detonation of ammunition in the Maiske village in Crimea's Dzhankoi district on Tuesday morning, but nothing threatens their lives, Crimea head Sergey Aksyonov said.

The Russian defense ministry said earlier in the day that a fire broke out at a fenced ammunition storage area in the Maiske village, adding that as a result of the fire, the stored ammunition detonated. The cause is yet to be established.

"There are two injured among the civilian population, nothing threatens their lives," Aksyonov said in a video posted on his Telegram channel.

The official added that detonation continues on the territory of the temporary ammunition storage site of one of the military units.