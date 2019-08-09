UrduPoint.com
Two Civilians Injured In Renewed Clashes Between Yemeni Gov't, Separatists In Aden- Source

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 12:48 AM

Two Civilians Injured in Renewed Clashes Between Yemeni Gov't, Separatists in Aden- Source

At least two civilians were injured on Thursday in the renewed clashes between Yemeni presidential guards and the separatist Southern Transitional Council in the temporary capital of Aden in southern Yemen, a source in local authorities told Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) At least two civilians were injured on Thursday in the renewed clashes between Yemeni presidential guards and the separatist Southern Transitional Council in the temporary capital of Aden in southern Yemen, a source in local authorities told Sputnik.

"Militants attacked soldiers from the Presidential Protection Forces, who were concentrated near the Central Bank building in Crater district," the source said adding that the presidential guards had responded to the attacks of separatists.

According to the source, two civilians, including a child, who were in the area, were injured.

Hours of clashes between in Crater and Al Mansura districts led to the deaths and injuries of 12 soldiers.

The clashes in the city erupted on Wednesday after Hani Ben Brik, vice president of the Southern Transitional Council, called on supporters to overthrow the government of President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi. The organization is supported by the United Arab Emirates.

Since 2015, the fierce ongoing conflict between the Yemeni government, headed by Hadi, and the Shia Houthi rebels have resulted in the rise of southern Yemeni separatists, who periodically engage in brushes with the government's troops.

