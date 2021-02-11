Two Civilians Killed, 18 Injured in Blast at Power Plant in Eastern Afghanistan - Police

- Home
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 02:12 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Two civilians have been killed and 18 others were injured in an explosion that took place in the Logar province in eastern Afghanistan, a source in the provincial police headquarter told Sputnik on Thursday.
According to the source, the incident took place at a power plant pillar in the province's Baraki Barak district on Wednesday.
Among those injured were three soldiers, the source added.