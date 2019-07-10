A rocket attack launched by terrorists of the Nusra Front (a terrorist group banned in Russia) on the Syrian city of As Suqaylabiyah, located in the Western Hama province, has killed at least two civilians and injured two more, the SANA news agency reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) A rocket attack launched by terrorists of the Nusra Front (a terrorist group banned in Russia) on the Syrian city of As Suqaylabiyah, located in the Western Hama province, has killed at least two civilians and injured two more, the SANA news agency reported on Wednesday.

A government army unit positioned in the region fired back and destroyed several rocket launch pads and fortified positions of terrorists, the news outlet added.

The attack occurred less than 24 hours after a similar shelling of two villages in the north of Hama province killed three civilians.

The civil conflict in Syria has been ongoing since 2011 between President Bashar Assad's government and various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations. In May 2017, the warring parties held talks in the Kazakh capital of Astana under the mediation of Russia, Iran and Turkey, and managed to conclude a ceasefire agreement and establish four de-escalation zones.

Even though the northern areas of Hama province fall within these de-escalation zones, terrorists from the neighboring Idlib province systematically breach the truce and shell Hama, predominantly targeting the civilian population.