Two Civilians Killed, 28 Injured As Result Of Sheling In DPR Over Past Day - DPR Mission

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Two Civilians Killed, 28 Injured as Result of Sheling in DPR Over Past Day - DPR Mission

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Two civilians were killed and 28 others, including two correspondents from China, were injured in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) over past day as a result of shelling by Ukrainian military, the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said on Monday.

"Over the past day, two civilians were killed, 28 people received injuries of varying severity ... including four children, as well as two correspondents from China," the representative office wrote on Telegram.

