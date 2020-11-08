KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Two civilians were killed and three others were injured as a roadside bomb exploded in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar on Sunday, a security official told Sputnik.

"This afternoon, two civilians were killed and three others wounded in a roadside bomb blast in Tabin village of the Arghandab district," the official said.

Afghanistan has witnessed a rise in violent clashes and bomb explosions since the beginning of peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Qatar in September, despite both sides expressing their desire to reach a secure and long-lasting ceasefire.