Two Civilians Killed in Blast in Eastern Afghanistan - Police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) At least two civilians have been killed in a roadside bomb blast in the eastern Afghan province of Paktia, a local police spokesman told Sputnik on Friday.

According to the spokesman, the two civilians were killed while driving a motorcycle.

Though the United States and the Taliban struck their long-awaited peace deal in late February, violence in Afghanistan continues. Direct intra-Afghan talks were initially scheduled to commence in March but were pushed back due to disagreements over the mutual release of prisoners.