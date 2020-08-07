UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Civilians Killed In Blast In Eastern Afghanistan - Police

Sumaira FH 29 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

Two Civilians Killed in Blast in Eastern Afghanistan - Police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) At least two civilians have been killed in a roadside bomb blast in the eastern Afghan province of Paktia, a local police spokesman told Sputnik on Friday.

According to the spokesman, the two civilians were killed while driving a motorcycle.

Though the United States and the Taliban struck their long-awaited peace deal in late February, violence in Afghanistan continues. Direct intra-Afghan talks were initially scheduled to commence in March but were pushed back due to disagreements over the mutual release of prisoners.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Police Bomb Blast United States February March

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 682 new COVID-19 cases

45 minutes ago

International community needs to step up, help Leb ..

60 minutes ago

NDMA cleans up the Karachi's rainwater drains in f ..

29 minutes ago

Prime Minister launches Rs 5 trillion Ravi Urban D ..

29 minutes ago

Two officers transferred

29 minutes ago

Tiger force day to be celebrated on August 9

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.