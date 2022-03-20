UrduPoint.com

Two Civilians Killed In DPR's Oleksandrivka During Shelling By Ukrainian Troops - Military

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Two Civilians Killed in DPR's Oleksandrivka During Shelling by Ukrainian Troops - Military

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2022) Two civilians died in the village of Oleksandrivka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, the DPR Territorial Defense Headquarters said on Sunday.

"As a result of shelling by Ukrainian armed formations in Oleksandrivka, two civilians who lived on Shkolnaya Street were killed.

Details are being specified," a statement said.

On February 24, Russia launched an operation in Ukraine after the breakaway Donbas republics - the DPR and the Luhansk People's Republic - appealed for help in defending themselves against the Ukrainian armed formations. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

