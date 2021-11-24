Two civilians killed in Israel strikes on Syria: state media

At least two civilians were killed and seven people wounded, most of them soldiers, in Israeli strikes at dawn Wednesday in central Syria, the official Syrian news agency SANA reported

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :At least two civilians were killed and seven people wounded, most of them soldiers, in Israeli strikes at dawn Wednesday in central Syria, the official Syrian news agency SANA reported.

"The (Israeli) aggression resulted in the death of two civilians and injured six soldiers," a military official was quoted as saying by SANA.