Two Civilians Killed In Israel Strikes On Syria: State Media
Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 11:33 AM
At least two civilians were killed and seven people wounded, most of them soldiers, in Israeli strikes at dawn Wednesday in central Syria, the official Syrian news agency SANA reported
Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :At least two civilians were killed and seven people wounded, most of them soldiers, in Israeli strikes at dawn Wednesday in central Syria, the official Syrian news agency SANA reported.
"The (Israeli) aggression resulted in the death of two civilians and injured six soldiers," a military official was quoted as saying by SANA.