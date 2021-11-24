UrduPoint.com

Two Civilians Killed In Israel Strikes On Syria: State Media

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 11:33 AM

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :At least two civilians were killed and seven people wounded, most of them soldiers, in Israeli strikes at dawn Wednesday in central Syria, the official Syrian news agency SANA reported.

"The (Israeli) aggression resulted in the death of two civilians and injured six soldiers," a military official was quoted as saying by SANA.

