Two Civilians Killed in Mine Explosion in Central Afghanistan - Police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Two civilians have been killed by a mine explosion in the Ghor province in central Afghanistan, local police said on Wednesday.

According to the Ghor police spokesman Abdul Maroof Ramesh, a car traveling from the Marghab district was exploded by a roadside mine.

"Two civilians were killed in a car," Ramesh said, claiming the mine was planted by the Taliban movement, which has denied involvement.

On February 29, the Taliban signed a peace agreement with the United States in the Qatari capital of Doha, stipulating the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country.