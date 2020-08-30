UrduPoint.com
Two Civilians Killed In Roadside Bomb Blast In Southern Afghanistan - District Chief

Sumaira FH 11 seconds ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 10:50 PM

Two Civilians Killed in Roadside Bomb Blast in Southern Afghanistan - District Chief

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) Two civilians have been killed as a roadside bomb went off in Nad-e-Ali district of Afghanistan's southern Helmand province, Ayub Omar Omari, the district chief, said on Sunday.

According to the district chief, the bomb targeted a civilian vehicle near the district's Noorzo village on Sunday morning.

Both of the killed ones were shopkeepers.

The security situation in Afghanistan remains tense. Earlier in August, the Kabul administration agreed to free the remaining 400 Taliban prisoners, which is expected to pave a way for intra-Afghan talks under the US-Taliban peace deal.

More Stories From World

