Two Civilians Killed In Roadside Bomb Blast In Afghan Kunar Province - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 05:57 PM

Two Civilians Killed in Roadside Bomb Blast in Afghan Kunar Province - Authorities

At least two civilians were killed, while three others were wounded in a roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunar province, the spokesman for the provincial governor, Abdul Ghani Musamim, told Sputnik on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) At least two civilians were killed, while three others were wounded in a roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunar province, the spokesman for the provincial governor, Abdul Ghani Musamim, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

According to the spokesman, the explosion took place in the province's district of Shigal earlier in the day.

Though the United States and the Taliban struck their long-awaited peace deal in late February, violence in Afghanistan continues. Direct intra-Afghan talks were initially scheduled to commence in March but were pushed back due to disagreements over the mutual release of prisoners.

More Stories From World

