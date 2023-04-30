MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2023) A Ukrainian strike has killed at least two civilians and has completely destroyed one residential building, Russia's Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

"Unfortunately, two civilians were killed as a result of the strike inflicted by the Ukrainian Nazis.

According to preliminary data, one residential building was completely destroyed, two more buildings have partial damage," Bogomaz said on Telegram late on Saturday night.

The governor added that emergency services are working on the scene.