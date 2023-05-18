UrduPoint.com

Two Civilians Killed, One Injured In Ukrainian Shelling Of Russian Territory - Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2023 | 11:40 PM

Two Civilians Killed, One Injured in Ukrainian Shelling of Russian Territory - Governor

Two civilians were killed and another one was injured as a result of a Ukrainian shelling of a village in Russia's Belgorod region, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Thursday

BELGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Two civilians were killed and another one was injured as a result of a Ukrainian shelling of a village in Russia's Belgorod region, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Thursday.

"Two people died in the village of Nizhnee Berezovo(-Vtoroe) of Shebekinsky District, another one is being taken to hospital in a serious condition," Gladkov said on Telegram.

The governor said the civilians were killed when Ukrainian army opened fire while they were planting potatoes in their garden.

Settlements of Shebekinsky district have been repeatedly shelled by the Ukrainian armed forces, resulting in dozens of civilians killed or injured. Nizhnee Berezovo-Vtoroe is one of the closest settlements to the Russian-Ukrainian border, located only 5.6 miles north of it.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Army Governor Russia Died Belgorod Border

Recent Stories

Pentagon Says Damaged Patriot System in Ukraine Fi ..

Pentagon Says Damaged Patriot System in Ukraine Fixed, Operational

2 minutes ago
 Norway, UK to Send Ukraine 3 RLS, 8 Long-Range Roc ..

Norway, UK to Send Ukraine 3 RLS, 8 Long-Range Rocket Launchers - Defense Minist ..

2 minutes ago
 Rallies to mark solidarity with Pakistan

Rallies to mark solidarity with Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 FPCCI presents budget proposals to Dar

FPCCI presents budget proposals to Dar

2 minutes ago
 Senators Introduce Bill Calling for US to Exit New ..

Senators Introduce Bill Calling for US to Exit New START, Boost Nuclear Forces - ..

3 minutes ago
 Quetta Chamber hails opening of border market with ..

Quetta Chamber hails opening of border market with Iran

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.