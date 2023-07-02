Open Menu

Two Colombian Air Force Planes Crash In Apiay - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2023 | 07:50 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2023) Two planes of the Colombian Air Force have crashed in the Meta department in central Colombia, media report.

The planes crashed in the village of Apiay on Saturday, Heraldo del Norte said.

In a video posted on social media, two planes are seen colliding and crashing to the ground.

No details on casualties have been provided.

A Colombian Air Force base is located in the village of Apiay. Judging by the footage posted by Heraldo del Norte on Twitter, the accident occurred on the territory of the base itself.

