Two companies in UAE join Israeli firms to fight COVID-19: state media

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ):Two private sector companies in the United Arab Emirates have joined forces with Israeli firms to combat the novel coronavirus, according to state media.

"Two private companies in the UAE sign(ed) an agreement with two companies in Israel to develop research and technology to fight COVID-19," reported the official WAM news agency.

"This scientific and medical agreement forms part of constructive cooperation aimed at addressing the COVID-19 pandemic to safeguard the health of the region's peoples," it added.