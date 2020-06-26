UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Companies In UAE Join Israeli Firms To Fight COVID-19: State Media

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 05:38 PM

Two companies in UAE join Israeli firms to fight COVID-19: state media

Two private sector companies in the United Arab Emirates have joined forces with Israeli firms to combat the novel coronavirus, according to state media

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ):Two private sector companies in the United Arab Emirates have joined forces with Israeli firms to combat the novel coronavirus, according to state media.

"Two private companies in the UAE sign(ed) an agreement with two companies in Israel to develop research and technology to fight COVID-19," reported the official WAM news agency.

"This scientific and medical agreement forms part of constructive cooperation aimed at addressing the COVID-19 pandemic to safeguard the health of the region's peoples," it added.

Related Topics

Technology Israel UAE United Arab Emirates Media Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SCC launches campaign to laud efforts of healthcar ..

26 minutes ago

WSSP to spend Rs20.6mln on replacement of tube-wel ..

20 minutes ago

Efforts underway to overcome locust threat: Fakhar ..

20 minutes ago

Merkel slams 'unacceptable' stigma against people ..

20 minutes ago

Japan university awards first-ever ninja studies d ..

20 minutes ago

Madagascar's 'Colosseum' sparks outrage

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.