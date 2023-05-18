UrduPoint.com

Two Components Of Patriot Air Defense System Damaged In Russian Attack Near Kiev - Reports

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2023 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Two of the six components of a Patriot air defense system deployed in Ukraine were damaged during a Russian missile bombardment early Tuesday morning, but the system remained functional, CNN reported citing a US official familiar with the matter.

The report on Wednesday, citing US officials, said the system's radar was not damaged.

The Patriot system is made up of six components, including a radar set, control station, generators, launcher station, interceptor missiles, and antennas.

A US official confirmed to Sputnik earlier in the day that a Patriot system was damaged during a Russian missile bombardment earlier this week but remains operational at this time.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed a Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missile destroyed a Patriot system in Kiev.

Earlier this year, Ukraine received one Patriot system from the United States and another one was provided jointly by Germany and the Netherlands.

