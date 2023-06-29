Open Menu

Two Congressmen Request Postal Service Information On Chinese Shipments To US - Letter

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2023 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Two US House lawmakers on Wednesday sent a letter to US Postmaster General Louis DeJoy requesting information from the US Postal Service (USPS) on packages shipped to the United States from China amid concerns about abuse of a rule that allows avoiding duties - and scrutiny - for small shipments.

"Most shipments valued at less than $800 fall under the so-called de minimis rule and enter the United States exempt from duties, taxes and scrutiny," the letter said. "It has been reported that Chinese companies routinely break large shipments into numerous smaller ones in order to take advantage of the de minimis threshold and avoid customs duties and tariffs."

The letter was sent by US House Select Committee on China Chairman Mike Gallagher and US House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer.

Chinese companies can take advantage of the de minimis rule via USPS or commercial shipping options to ship directly to US customers without paying fees or subjecting products to investigation by authorities, the letter said.

USPS is uniquely positioned to provide lawmakers with information on the volume of shipments from China to the US because a "significant proportion" of small parcel shipments come through USPS channels and are not publicly broken down by country, the letter said.

The lawmakers are requesting documents and information related to inbound mail records and data pertaining to shipments from China for fiscal years 2021 and 2022, the letter said. The letter also requests specific information related to de minimis shipments from China and the total US Dollar value of terminal dues and inward land rates currently assessed to China.

The lawmakers are requesting USPS provide the information by July 19, 2023, the letter added.

