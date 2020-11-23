UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Congressmen Say Biden Must Reverse US Withdrawal From Open Skies Treaty Soon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 10:32 PM

Two Congressmen Say Biden Must Reverse US Withdrawal From Open Skies Treaty Soon

The administration of presumed President-elect Joe Biden should reverse the United States' pullout from the Open Skies Treaty as soon as possible, US Congressmen Eliot Engel and William Keating said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) The administration of presumed President-elect Joe Biden should reverse the United States' pullout from the Open Skies Treaty as soon as possible, US Congressmen Eliot Engel and William Keating said in a statement on Monday

The United States' participation in the Open Skies Treaty ended on Sunday, six months after the Trump administration announced its intention to quit the agreement.

"Yesterday, President Trump completed his reckless campaign to withdraw the United States from the Treaty on Open Skies," the statement said. "[T]he incoming administration should begin the process of the United States' rejoining Open Skies as soon as possible, or look for alternative methods to share the critical information that will be lost to the United States and to our allies as a result of this withdrawal."

Engel and Keating pointed out that President Trump never notified Congress of his intent to withdraw the United States from the Open Skied Treaty was obliged to do so 120 days in advance under Section 1234 of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020.

The two lawmakers also said there is a strong bipartisan support in the US Congress to achieve effective arms control agreements and expressed hope that the presumed new Biden administration will fix the damage the Trump administration's policies have wrought.

Earlier on Monday, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow regrets the United States' withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty because it considers the accord to be an important part of the arms control system.

The Treaty on Open Skies allows its participants to carry out aerial surveillance as part of a program of scheduled observation flights. More than 30 countries are participating in the program created to boost transparency of military activities.

Trump confirmed the United States' withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty on May 21, citing what he called were violations by Russia and the country's alleged lack of compliance with the accord. Russia has denied all accusations.

Engel is chairman of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee and Keating is chairman of the Subcommittee on Europe, Eurasia, Energy, and the Environment.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe Trump United States May Congress Sunday 2020 All From Agreement Share

Recent Stories

Ex-US Security Officials Urge GOP Convince Trump T ..

3 minutes ago

Afghan Minister Urges Int'l Community to Back Afgh ..

3 minutes ago

Muslim Brotherhood terrorist organisation, affirms ..

35 minutes ago

Global economic outlook remains uncertain amid sec ..

35 minutes ago

US Launches New Projects to Boost Skills in Milita ..

36 minutes ago

Apple Russia Gets Frequencies for Testing Ultra Wi ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.