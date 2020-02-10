UrduPoint.com
Two Coronavirus Cases In UK, Spain Linked To French 'Cluster' - Health Ministry

Mon 10th February 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Two people who got infected with the new strain of coronavirus in Spain and the United Kingdom have turned out to be connected to a group of UK nationals that got infected with the virus earlier in France, the French Health Ministry said.

On Saturday, Health Minister Agnes Buzyn announced five new cases of coronavirus on France, four adults, and one child. Specialists have discovered a cluster of cases with a UK citizen arriving at a ski resort in the French commune of Les Contamines-Montjoie after visiting Singapore and infecting four UK citizens who shared a cottage with him.

"Today, we have learned about another two cases that are tied to that cluster. Two adults, one diagnosed in the United Kingdom, and the other one on Majorca, are linked to a stay in the apartment in Les Contamines-Montjoie," Director General of Health Jerome Salomon said.

Currently, France has 11 cases of coronavirus.

On December 31, the Chinese authorities reported an outbreak of pneumonia of an unknown origin in the city of Wuhan. The cause was later determined to be a new type of coronavirus, designated as 2019-nCoV by specialists.

